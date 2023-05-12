Market cap of Multi Ways Holdings Limited [MWG] reaches 19.49M – now what?

Multi Ways Holdings Limited [AMEX: MWG] price plunged by -27.41 percent to reach at -$0.22. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Multi Ways Holdings Limited Comments on Unusual Trading Activity.

Normally, the Company does not comment on market activity or rumors. However, Multi Ways confirms that it is not aware of any material, undisclosed information related to the Company that would account for the recent decrease in the market price and increase in the level of trading volume of its shares. Multi Ways is not aware of any undisclosed material change in the business, operations, or affairs of the Company that would account for recent trading activity.

A sum of 6896205 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.75M shares. Multi Ways Holdings Limited shares reached a high of $0.82 and dropped to a low of $0.53 until finishing in the latest session at $0.59.

Guru’s Opinion on Multi Ways Holdings Limited [MWG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Multi Ways Holdings Limited is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for MWG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

MWG Stock Performance Analysis:

Multi Ways Holdings Limited [MWG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -41.02.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.88 for Multi Ways Holdings Limited [MWG]. The present Moving Average recorded at 0.8276 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Multi Ways Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Multi Ways Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.