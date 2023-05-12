Market cap of MMTec Inc. [MTC] reaches 96.72M – now what?

MMTec Inc. [NASDAQ: MTC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.77% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.91%. The company report on March 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM that MMTEC, INC. ANNOUNCES RELOCATION OF OPERTIONS FROM BEIJING TO HONG KONG.

MMTEC, Inc. (“MMTEC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MTC) announced that commencing March 6, 2023, the Company will relocate its operations from Beijing to Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The Company’s subsidiary, MM Future Technology Limited, a Hong Kong incorporated limited company, will assume all operations previously performed by the Company’s subsidiary, Gujia (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. (“Gujia”). Gujia will continue to perform certain the technical research & development.

Through its subsidiary, HC Securities (HK) Limited, a Hong Kong incorporated limited company, and other Company entities, the Company will continue to invest human resources in asset management and securities underwriting and other related businesses, seeking to attract global funds to invest in the Chinese market and facilitating China’s economic development.

Over the last 12 months, MTC stock dropped by -64.11%.

The market cap for the stock reached $96.72 million, with 3.86 million shares outstanding and 1.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, MTC stock reached a trading volume of 5041649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MMTec Inc. [MTC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MMTec Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 87.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

MTC Stock Performance Analysis:

MMTec Inc. [MTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.91. With this latest performance, MTC shares gained by 32.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.23 for MMTec Inc. [MTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4256, while it was recorded at 1.0000 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3936 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MMTec Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MMTec Inc. [MTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -536.11 and a Gross Margin at +72.93. MMTec Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -513.62.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.42.

MMTec Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

MMTec Inc. [MTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.90% of MTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTC stocks are: AYRTON CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 91,228, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.01% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 50,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52000.0 in MTC stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $19000.0 in MTC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in MMTec Inc. [NASDAQ:MTC] by around 26,252 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 55,606 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 97,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,746 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTC stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,453 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 54,071 shares during the same period.