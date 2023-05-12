Market cap of Micromobility.com Inc. [MCOM] reaches 4.38M – now what?

Micromobility.com Inc. [NASDAQ: MCOM] price plunged by -1.42 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Helbiz Launches Taxi Service in Milan, Rome, Turin and Naples Connecting Users to 25% of Italian Taxis.

The feature is live from today and vehicles are available for booking directly from the Helbiz App.

micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM) is pleased to announce the successful launch of a strategic partnership with WeTaxi, amongst Italy’s leading taxi operators. This collaboration enables users to seamlessly book and pay for taxi services directly through the Helbiz app and is now available in the major cities of Milan, Rome, Naples, and Turin.

A sum of 2900062 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 834.26K shares. Micromobility.com Inc. shares reached a high of $0.8072 and dropped to a low of $0.636 until finishing in the latest session at $0.68.

The average equity rating for MCOM stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Micromobility.com Inc. [MCOM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micromobility.com Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28.

MCOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Micromobility.com Inc. [MCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.00. With this latest performance, MCOM shares dropped by -62.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.84 for Micromobility.com Inc. [MCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.5431, while it was recorded at 0.7333 for the last single week of trading, and 14.9605 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Micromobility.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micromobility.com Inc. [MCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -399.27 and a Gross Margin at -172.24. Micromobility.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -528.21.

Micromobility.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Micromobility.com Inc. [MCOM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.40% of MCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCOM stocks are: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP with ownership of 17,214, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,969 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7000.0 in MCOM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7000.0 in MCOM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Micromobility.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Micromobility.com Inc. [NASDAQ:MCOM] by around 19,113 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 46,959 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 15,171 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCOM stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,251 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 46,959 shares during the same period.