Market cap of Magnite Inc. [MGNI] reaches 1.57B – now what?

Magnite Inc. [NASDAQ: MGNI] gained 26.11% or 2.46 points to close at $11.88 with a heavy trading volume of 7890711 shares. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Magnite Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Total Revenue Grows 10% & Revenue ex-TAC Grows 8% Year-Over-Year.

It opened the trading session at $10.62, the shares rose to $11.975 and dropped to $10.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MGNI points out that the company has recorded 91.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -112.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, MGNI reached to a volume of 7890711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Magnite Inc. [MGNI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGNI shares is $15.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGNI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Magnite Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Magnite Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on MGNI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magnite Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGNI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGNI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for MGNI stock

Magnite Inc. [MGNI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.26. With this latest performance, MGNI shares gained by 37.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGNI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.65 for Magnite Inc. [MGNI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.25, while it was recorded at 9.50 for the last single week of trading, and 9.34 for the last 200 days.

Magnite Inc. [MGNI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magnite Inc. [MGNI] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.25 and a Gross Margin at +34.05. Magnite Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.58.

Return on Total Capital for MGNI is now -6.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Magnite Inc. [MGNI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.85. Additionally, MGNI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Magnite Inc. [MGNI] managed to generate an average of -$137,617 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Magnite Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Magnite Inc. [MGNI]

There are presently around $1,152 million, or 67.40% of MGNI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGNI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,436,899, which is approximately 2.866% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 10,453,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.19 million in MGNI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $105.09 million in MGNI stock with ownership of nearly 3.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magnite Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Magnite Inc. [NASDAQ:MGNI] by around 12,258,198 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 20,448,020 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 64,252,027 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,958,245 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGNI stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,916,087 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,879,572 shares during the same period.