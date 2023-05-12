Market cap of Getaround Inc. [GETR] reaches 31.16M – now what?

Getaround Inc. [NYSE: GETR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.20% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.91%. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 5:24 PM that Getaround Acquires HyreCar Assets to Accelerate Profitability Path and Fortify Worldwide Gig Carsharing Leadership Position.

Getaround anticipates that the acquisition will contribute up to $75 million of run-rate annualized Gross Booking Value and positive Adjusted EBITDA, accelerating its path to profitability.

Transaction is expected to be synergistic as Getaround expands its global market footprint.

Over the last 12 months, GETR stock dropped by -96.63%. The one-year Getaround Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 87.21. The average equity rating for GETR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.16 million, with 92.09 million shares outstanding and 80.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, GETR stock reached a trading volume of 5276990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Getaround Inc. [GETR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GETR shares is $2.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GETR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Getaround Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for GETR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

GETR Stock Performance Analysis:

Getaround Inc. [GETR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.91. With this latest performance, GETR shares gained by 31.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GETR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.38 for Getaround Inc. [GETR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3693, while it was recorded at 0.3628 for the last single week of trading, and 4.9665 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Getaround Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Getaround Inc. [GETR] shares currently have an operating margin of -139.91 and a Gross Margin at -2.80. Getaround Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -190.37.

Return on Total Capital for GETR is now -64.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -182.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Getaround Inc. [GETR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,247.38. Additionally, GETR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.28.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Getaround Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Getaround Inc. [GETR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11 million, or 25.20% of GETR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GETR stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 21,516,384, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; BRAEMAR ENERGY VENTURES III, LP, holding 3,897,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 million in GETR stocks shares; and BERYL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.61 million in GETR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Getaround Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Getaround Inc. [NYSE:GETR] by around 31,409,622 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 18,572,516 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 16,127,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,854,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GETR stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,358,626 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 16,846,589 shares during the same period.