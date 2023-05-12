Market cap of Entegris Inc. [ENTG] reaches 13.26B – now what?

Entegris Inc. [NASDAQ: ENTG] gained 19.61% or 15.32 points to close at $93.43 with a heavy trading volume of 6811660 shares. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Entegris Reports Results for First Quarter of 2023.

First-quarter revenue (as reported) of $922.4 million, increased 42% from prior year.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $89.69, the shares rose to $96.85 and dropped to $89.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ENTG points out that the company has recorded 36.89% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -51.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, ENTG reached to a volume of 6811660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Entegris Inc. [ENTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENTG shares is $99.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Entegris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $86 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Entegris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on ENTG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entegris Inc. is set at 3.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96.

Trading performance analysis for ENTG stock

Entegris Inc. [ENTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.09. With this latest performance, ENTG shares gained by 29.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.00 for Entegris Inc. [ENTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.11, while it was recorded at 81.60 for the last single week of trading, and 81.96 for the last 200 days.

Entegris Inc. [ENTG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Entegris Inc. [ENTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.62 and a Gross Margin at +38.16. Entegris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.37.

Return on Total Capital for ENTG is now 8.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Entegris Inc. [ENTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.27. Additionally, ENTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 177.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Entegris Inc. [ENTG] managed to generate an average of $20,892 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Entegris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Entegris Inc. [ENTG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Entegris Inc. go to 7.58%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Entegris Inc. [ENTG]

There are presently around $14,312 million, or 104.09% of ENTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENTG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,907,914, which is approximately 9.802% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,040,721 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in ENTG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $997.18 million in ENTG stock with ownership of nearly 7.542% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Entegris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 266 institutional holders increased their position in Entegris Inc. [NASDAQ:ENTG] by around 14,653,122 shares. Additionally, 237 investors decreased positions by around 11,306,692 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 127,221,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,181,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENTG stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,751,071 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 1,698,505 shares during the same period.