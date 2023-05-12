Market cap of Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [DRMA] reaches 1.56M – now what?

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: DRMA] traded at a high on 05/11/23, posting a 8.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.93. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Dermata Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

– Dermata raised $5 million gross proceeds from a public offering in March 2023 -.

– Dermata submitted an End of Phase 2 meeting package to FDA in April 2023 -.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3085653 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dermata Therapeutics Inc. stands at 20.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 24.23%.

The market cap for DRMA stock reached $1.56 million, with 0.77 million shares outstanding and 0.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, DRMA reached a trading volume of 3085653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [DRMA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRMA shares is $90.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRMA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.42 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.65.

How has DRMA stock performed recently?

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [DRMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.15. With this latest performance, DRMA shares gained by 64.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.96 for Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [DRMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1001, while it was recorded at 1.7680 for the last single week of trading, and 6.4547 for the last 200 days.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [DRMA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for DRMA is now -119.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -119.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -103.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [DRMA] managed to generate an average of -$1,201,364 per employee.Dermata Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Insider trade positions for Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [DRMA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.60% of DRMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRMA stocks are: TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) with ownership of 5,808, which is approximately 1882.253% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 2,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5000.0 in DRMA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $3000.0 in DRMA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dermata Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:DRMA] by around 7,735 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 12,502 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 7,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRMA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 812 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 12,502 shares during the same period.