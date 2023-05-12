Market cap of Assure Holdings Corp. [IONM] reaches 2.18M – now what?

Assure Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: IONM] gained 18.40% on the last trading session, reaching $1.93 price per share at the time. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 8:07 AM that Assure Holdings Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Assure Holdings Corp. represents 1.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.18 million with the latest information. IONM stock price has been found in the range of $1.60 to $3.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 219.37K shares, IONM reached a trading volume of 11568871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Assure Holdings Corp. [IONM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONM shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Assure Holdings Corp. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for IONM stock

Assure Holdings Corp. [IONM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.17. With this latest performance, IONM shares dropped by -38.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.33 for Assure Holdings Corp. [IONM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.4914, while it was recorded at 2.1440 for the last single week of trading, and 10.3931 for the last 200 days.

Assure Holdings Corp. [IONM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Assure Holdings Corp. [IONM] shares currently have an operating margin of -221.25 and a Gross Margin at -75.38. Assure Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -274.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -174.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -82.89.

Assure Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Assure Holdings Corp. [IONM]

There are presently around $0 million, or 12.90% of IONM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IONM stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 35,250, which is approximately -9.032% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC, holding 17,292 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33000.0 in IONM stocks shares; and MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $6000.0 in IONM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Assure Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Assure Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:IONM] by around 16,181 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 6,806 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 45,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IONM stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,984 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 2,253 shares during the same period.