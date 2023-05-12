Market Analysts see Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] gaining to $16. Time to buy?

Sumo Logic Inc. [NASDAQ: SUMO] closed the trading session at $12.04 on 05/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.04, while the highest price level was $12.05. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Sumo Logic to Scale SecOps for Modern Enterprises with Wave of New Innovations Built on Leading Log Analytics Platform.

Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM Automation Service.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 48.64 percent and weekly performance of 0.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 74.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, SUMO reached to a volume of 5233534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUMO shares is $12.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Sumo Logic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $24 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Sumo Logic Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sumo Logic Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43.

SUMO stock trade performance evaluation

Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, SUMO shares gained by 0.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.16 for Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.96, while it was recorded at 12.04 for the last single week of trading, and 9.39 for the last 200 days.

Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.23 and a Gross Margin at +67.46. Sumo Logic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.51.

Return on Total Capital for SUMO is now -29.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.44. Additionally, SUMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] managed to generate an average of -$126,974 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Sumo Logic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,031 million, or 74.20% of SUMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,032,413, which is approximately 5.659% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,579,312 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $127.38 million in SUMO stocks shares; and SAPPHIRE VENTURES, L.L.C., currently with $77.63 million in SUMO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sumo Logic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Sumo Logic Inc. [NASDAQ:SUMO] by around 13,251,723 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 9,708,267 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 62,653,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,613,739 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUMO stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,267,109 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 4,659,214 shares during the same period.