Market Analysts see Home Point Capital Inc. [HMPT] falling to $1.50. Time to buy?

Home Point Capital Inc. [NASDAQ: HMPT] closed the trading session at $2.27 on 05/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.25, while the highest price level was $2.28. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Mr. Cooper Group to Acquire Home Point Capital for $324 Million in Cash.

Acquisition of $84 billion servicing portfolio expected to contribute to Mr. Cooper’s return on equity with estimated 10% accretion to operating earnings in first year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 65.69 percent and weekly performance of 35.12 percent. The stock has been moved at 39.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 35.63K shares, HMPT reached to a volume of 3438065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Home Point Capital Inc. [HMPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMPT shares is $1.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMPT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Home Point Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $5.50 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Home Point Capital Inc. stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HMPT shares from 6 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Home Point Capital Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

HMPT stock trade performance evaluation

Home Point Capital Inc. [HMPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.12. With this latest performance, HMPT shares gained by 6.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.42 for Home Point Capital Inc. [HMPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9500, while it was recorded at 1.9200 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9900 for the last 200 days.

Home Point Capital Inc. [HMPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Home Point Capital Inc. [HMPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.78 and a Gross Margin at +79.64. Home Point Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.97.

Return on Total Capital for HMPT is now -1.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Home Point Capital Inc. [HMPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 240.11. Additionally, HMPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 187.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Home Point Capital Inc. [HMPT] managed to generate an average of -$196,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Home Point Capital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Home Point Capital Inc. [HMPT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Home Point Capital Inc. go to 2.00%.

Home Point Capital Inc. [HMPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $294 million, or 94.00% of HMPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HMPT stocks are: STONE POINT CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 127,771,035, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.33% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 847,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 million in HMPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.69 million in HMPT stock with ownership of nearly -21.706% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Home Point Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Home Point Capital Inc. [NASDAQ:HMPT] by around 97,548 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 351,437 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 129,273,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,721,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HMPT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,710 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 58,107 shares during the same period.