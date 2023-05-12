Market Analysts see GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

GDS Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GDS] traded at a low on 05/11/23, posting a -10.88 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.47. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 8:50 AM that GDS to Hold Annual General Meeting and Additional Shareholders Meetings on June 5, 2023.

Holders of the Company’s ordinary shares and Series A convertible preferred shares listed in the register of members of the Company at the close of business on May 22, 2023 (China Standard Time) are entitled to receive notice of, and vote at, the AGM, their relevant Shareholders Meeting(s) and/or at any adjournment that may take place. Beneficial owners of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying Class A ordinary shares must act through JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (“JPMorgan”), the depositary of the Company’s ADS program. Holders of ADSs at the close of business on May 22, 2023, New York time will be able to instruct JPMorgan as to how to vote the Class A ordinary shares represented by such ADSs.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3876448 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GDS Holdings Limited stands at 7.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.16%.

The market cap for GDS stock reached $2.10 billion, with 183.40 million shares outstanding and 176.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, GDS reached a trading volume of 3876448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDS shares is $25.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for GDS Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $41 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2022, representing the official price target for GDS Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on GDS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GDS Holdings Limited is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.81.

How has GDS stock performed recently?

GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.71. With this latest performance, GDS shares dropped by -30.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.95 for GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.63, while it was recorded at 13.51 for the last single week of trading, and 19.50 for the last 200 days.

GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.05 and a Gross Margin at +18.35. GDS Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.64.

Return on Total Capital for GDS is now 0.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 185.66. Additionally, GDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.78.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.GDS Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDS Holdings Limited go to 0.51%.

Insider trade positions for GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]

There are presently around $932 million, or 42.00% of GDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDS stocks are: SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES TELEMEDIA PTE LTD with ownership of 15,835,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.26% of the total institutional ownership; ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, holding 9,092,216 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $117.02 million in GDS stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $109.8 million in GDS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GDS Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in GDS Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GDS] by around 7,720,583 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 6,953,975 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 57,771,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,446,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDS stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,243,590 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,442,165 shares during the same period.