Market Analysts see F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE: FNB] loss -0.85% or -0.09 points to close at $10.49 with a heavy trading volume of 3771794 shares. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM that F.N.B. Corporation Receives Multiple National Awards for Differentiated Culture, Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion.

Company Recognized More Than 50 Total Times for Workplace Excellence.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced that its banking subsidiary, First National Bank, continues to garner national and regional honors for its inclusive workplace experience. Most recently, FNB was selected by Energage as a Top Workplaces National Culture Excellence awards winner and a Top Workplace in South Carolina. Additionally, Newsweek named the Company one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+. Overall, FNB has been recognized more than 50 total times for its workplace experience.

It opened the trading session at $10.42, the shares rose to $10.585 and dropped to $10.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FNB points out that the company has recorded -26.02% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, FNB reached to a volume of 3771794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNB shares is $14.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for F.N.B. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $16 to $15.50. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for F.N.B. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $12, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on FNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F.N.B. Corporation is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNB in the course of the last twelve months was 3.91.

Trading performance analysis for FNB stock

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.06. With this latest performance, FNB shares dropped by -7.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.94 for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.72, while it was recorded at 10.61 for the last single week of trading, and 12.76 for the last 200 days.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F.N.B. Corporation go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]

There are presently around $2,921 million, or 78.80% of FNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 43,237,170, which is approximately 5.24% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,064,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $399.29 million in FNB stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $308.82 million in FNB stock with ownership of nearly 7.221% of the company’s market capitalization.

177 institutional holders increased their position in F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE:FNB] by around 20,405,628 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 15,865,415 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 242,220,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 278,491,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNB stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,948,172 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 4,416,268 shares during the same period.