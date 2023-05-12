Market Analysts see Chewy Inc. [CHWY] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] closed the trading session at $35.06 on 05/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $33.951, while the highest price level was $35.14. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 8:00 AM that CommerceHub Extends Agreement with Chewy, Providing Ecommerce Solutions to Continue Meeting the Needs of Pet Parents and Partners.

CommerceHub, one of the world’s largest commerce networks and provider of software solutions connecting supply, demand and delivery for retailers and brands globally, today announced that Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, has extended their agreement to enhance Chewy’s ecommerce capabilities and offer more curated product assortment.

Chewy is focused on being the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies, and prescriptions through their broad selection of high-quality products and services, offered at competitive prices and delivered with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch to build brand loyalty and drive repeat purchasing. The company is continually developing innovative ways for customers to engage with them, and Chewy partners with more than 3,500 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry offering more than 110,000 products.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.45 percent and weekly performance of 9.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.18M shares, CHWY reached to a volume of 3416236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $44.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on CHWY stock. On March 23, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CHWY shares from 41 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 70.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 121.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CHWY stock trade performance evaluation

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.39. With this latest performance, CHWY shares gained by 1.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.64 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.52, while it was recorded at 33.72 for the last single week of trading, and 38.91 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.59 and a Gross Margin at +27.24. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97.

Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,684 million, or 99.60% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 311,852,395, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 20,287,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $711.27 million in CHWY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $579.5 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly -3.234% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 10,214,379 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 10,158,673 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 398,444,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 418,817,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,288,630 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,469,821 shares during the same period.