Market Analysts see Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] gaining to $100. Time to buy?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE: ADM] price surged by 0.35 percent to reach at $0.26. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 10:30 AM that ADM Elects Directors at Annual Meeting, Declares Dividend.

ADM (NYSE: ADM), a global leader in human and animal nutrition, today announced at its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting the election of its board of directors, including new director Dr. Ellen de Brabander.

De Brabander brings a broad scientific background and deep R&D and innovation experience in human nutrition, life sciences and animal health to the Board. She currently serves as executive vice president for Innovation and Regulatory Affairs at Elanco, where she is focused on driving early and late-stage pipeline execution across pet health and farm animals, including nutritional health solutions.

A sum of 2640431 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.83M shares. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares reached a high of $75.345 and dropped to a low of $74.08 until finishing in the latest session at $74.90.

The one-year ADM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.31. The average equity rating for ADM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $98.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $94 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on ADM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADM in the course of the last twelve months was 55.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ADM Stock Performance Analysis:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, ADM shares dropped by -7.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.04 for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.38, while it was recorded at 75.18 for the last single week of trading, and 85.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.62 and a Gross Margin at +6.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.27.

Return on Total Capital for ADM is now 10.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.37. Additionally, ADM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] managed to generate an average of $103,331 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.75.Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ADM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company go to -0.60%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32,945 million, or 81.80% of ADM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,387,832, which is approximately -0.918% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 46,796,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.51 billion in ADM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.34 billion in ADM stock with ownership of nearly 0.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 534 institutional holders increased their position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE:ADM] by around 23,105,395 shares. Additionally, 550 investors decreased positions by around 19,597,679 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 397,149,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 439,852,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADM stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,206,422 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 2,974,648 shares during the same period.