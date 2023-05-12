Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] moved down -2.00: Why It’s Important

Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ: LESL] price plunged by -2.00 percent to reach at -$0.22. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Second quarter sales of $212.8 million, a decrease of 6.7% from the prior year period.

Comparable sales in the second quarter declined 13.5% compared to the prior year period, driven by the normalization of the seasonal purchasing cycle to pre-pandemic patterns and adverse weather..

A sum of 3324403 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.12M shares. Leslie’s Inc. shares reached a high of $11.14 and dropped to a low of $10.72 until finishing in the latest session at $10.78.

The one-year LESL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.35. The average equity rating for LESL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $14.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Leslie’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $17 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Leslie’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $16, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on LESL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslie’s Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for LESL in the course of the last twelve months was 54.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

LESL Stock Performance Analysis:

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.26. With this latest performance, LESL shares gained by 1.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.33 for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.11, while it was recorded at 11.00 for the last single week of trading, and 13.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Leslie’s Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.28 and a Gross Margin at +43.13. Leslie’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Return on Total Capital for LESL is now 29.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.34. Additionally, LESL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 123.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 87.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] managed to generate an average of $37,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Leslie’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

LESL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslie’s Inc. go to 9.70%.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,301 million, or 118.88% of LESL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LESL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,874,518, which is approximately 2.262% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,124,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.04 million in LESL stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $159.09 million in LESL stock with ownership of nearly -0.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leslie’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ:LESL] by around 32,310,555 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 22,965,039 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 158,162,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,438,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LESL stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,710,128 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,765,765 shares during the same period.