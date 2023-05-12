Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] Stock trading around $80.95 per share: What’s Next?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: LSCC] traded at a low on 05/11/23, posting a -3.19 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $80.95. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Lattice to Showcase Latest FPGA Technology in Edge AI Applications at Embedded Vision Summit 2023.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it will showcase its latest FPGA technology for computer vision and Edge AI applications at Embedded Vision Summit 2023. The Lattice booth will highlight demonstrations of the award-winning Lattice Avant™ and Lattice Nexus™ FPGA platforms and application-optimized Lattice solution stacks enabling advanced embedded vision, artificial intelligence, and hardware security capabilities. Additionally, Lattice will deliver a technical presentation titled “Fast-Track Design Cycles Using Lattice’s FPGAs,” to share how Lattice FPGAs and the Lattice sensAI™ solution stack can help accelerate time-to-market while enabling flexibility to change designs during development and over a product’s life cycle, without sacrificing power consumption and size.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3830295 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stands at 4.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.90%.

The market cap for LSCC stock reached $10.77 billion, with 137.42 million shares outstanding and 134.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, LSCC reached a trading volume of 3830295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSCC shares is $98.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $68 to $95, while Rosenblatt kept a Buy rating on LSCC stock. On November 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LSCC shares from 72 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is set at 3.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for LSCC in the course of the last twelve months was 50.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has LSCC stock performed recently?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.71. With this latest performance, LSCC shares dropped by -10.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.71 for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.98, while it was recorded at 82.93 for the last single week of trading, and 70.13 for the last 200 days.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.84 and a Gross Margin at +64.02. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.09.

Return on Total Capital for LSCC is now 30.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.55. Additionally, LSCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] managed to generate an average of $188,495 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]

There are presently around $11,195 million, or 103.74% of LSCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LSCC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,628,375, which is approximately -0.191% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,059,506 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in LSCC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $848.04 million in LSCC stock with ownership of nearly 41.949% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 223 institutional holders increased their position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:LSCC] by around 11,320,867 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 13,154,102 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 113,823,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,298,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LSCC stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,879,633 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,089,873 shares during the same period.