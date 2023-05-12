Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] moved up 1.05: Why It’s Important

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] gained 1.05% or 0.21 points to close at $20.18 with a heavy trading volume of 3206490 shares. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Kohl’s Declares Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable June 21, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $19.84, the shares rose to $20.36 and dropped to $19.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KSS points out that the company has recorded -29.98% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, KSS reached to a volume of 3206490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $27.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $40 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $35, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on KSS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47.

Trading performance analysis for KSS stock

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.06. With this latest performance, KSS shares dropped by -12.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.94 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.94, while it was recorded at 20.29 for the last single week of trading, and 27.66 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.36 and a Gross Margin at +32.23. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.10.

Return on Total Capital for KSS is now 2.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 201.06. Additionally, KSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 186.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] managed to generate an average of -$196 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 90.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.23.Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]

There are presently around $2,146 million, or 99.30% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,675,039, which is approximately -7.366% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,653,128 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $214.98 million in KSS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $181.88 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly 24.559% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 15,479,279 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 14,462,691 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 76,404,873 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,346,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,604,139 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 3,758,704 shares during the same period.