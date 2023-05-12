Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. [KVSA] is 2.40% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. [NASDAQ: KVSA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.05% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.15%.

Over the last 12 months, KVSA stock rose by 4.38%.

The market cap for the stock reached $413.60 million, with 40.49 million shares outstanding and 30.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 216.73K shares, KVSA stock reached a trading volume of 2685885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. [KVSA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

KVSA Stock Performance Analysis:

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. [KVSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.15. With this latest performance, KVSA shares gained by 0.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KVSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.35 for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. [KVSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.16, while it was recorded at 10.21 for the last single week of trading, and 9.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.54.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. [KVSA] Insider Position Details

22 institutional holders increased their position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. [NASDAQ:KVSA] by around 2,663,719 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 3,619,584 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 25,489,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,773,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KVSA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 284,243 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,705,893 shares during the same period.