International Paper Company [IP] Revenue clocked in at $20.94 billion, down -8.49% YTD: What’s Next?

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] plunged by -$0.2 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $31.88 during the day while it closed the day at $31.69. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:07 PM that /C O R R E C T I O N — International Paper/.

In the news release, International Paper Declares Dividend, issued 09-May-2023 by International Paper over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the second paragraph, first sentence, contained incorrect information and should read “Today, the Company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share for the period from April 1 2023, to June 30, 2023, inclusive, on the cumulative $4.00 preferred stock of the Company.” The complete, corrected release follows:.

International Paper (NYSE: IP) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share for the period from April 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023, inclusive, on the common stock, par value $1.00, of the Company. This dividend is payable on June 15, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business on May 26, 2023.

International Paper Company stock has also loss -0.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IP stock has declined by -17.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.46% and lost -8.49% year-on date.

The market cap for IP stock reached $10.81 billion, with 349.30 million shares outstanding and 346.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, IP reached a trading volume of 3981628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about International Paper Company [IP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $34.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $31 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2023, representing the official price target for International Paper Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $44 to $29, while Deutsche Bank kept a Sell rating on IP stock. On September 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IP shares from 40 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 59.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

IP stock trade performance evaluation

International Paper Company [IP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.31. With this latest performance, IP shares dropped by -13.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.62 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.93, while it was recorded at 32.09 for the last single week of trading, and 36.69 for the last 200 days.

International Paper Company [IP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Paper Company [IP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.17 and a Gross Margin at +23.40. International Paper Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.23.

Return on Total Capital for IP is now 10.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Paper Company [IP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.50. Additionally, IP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Paper Company [IP] managed to generate an average of $44,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for International Paper Company [IP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 19.20%.

International Paper Company [IP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,369 million, or 88.10% of IP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,185,372, which is approximately -0.891% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,492,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in IP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $828.67 million in IP stock with ownership of nearly -3.572% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Paper Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 392 institutional holders increased their position in International Paper Company [NYSE:IP] by around 19,895,773 shares. Additionally, 367 investors decreased positions by around 21,794,967 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 253,966,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,657,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IP stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,708,131 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,568,925 shares during the same period.