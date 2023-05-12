ICZOOM Group Inc. [IZM] fell -29.00% so far this year. What now?

ICZOOM Group Inc. [NASDAQ: IZM] traded at a low on 05/11/23, posting a -23.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.35. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that ICZOOM Group Inc. to Launch an Online Financing Program to Serve Small and Micro Enterprises.

ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) (the “Company” or “ICZOOM”), a B2B e-commerce trading platform primarily engaged in sales of electronic component products in Hong Kong and mainland China, today announced it plans to launch an online financing program (the “Program”) designed to address the financing needs for small and micro enterprises (“SMEs”) on its platform. The Program will incorporate a fund matching service module into the Company’s SaaS system, enabling the SMEs to log on to ICZOOM’s SaaS platform to access financing products of commercial banks and financial institutions that are partnered with ICZOOM to post their products on its platform.

The online fund matching service module of the Program has already been incorporated into the system, and ICZOOM are in discussion with commercial banks and financial institution to post their financing products on its platform. Once qualified financing products are introduced to the Program, the online fund matching module will be made available to SMEs who are qualified to complete their financing applications online. The Program aims to cater to the financing needs of SMEs on the platform, once the financing is available to them, they would pay certain amount of service fee for using the platform and improvement of their financial position will potentially reduce the Company’s accounts receivable cycle and optimize its cash flow.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3999464 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ICZOOM Group Inc. stands at 41.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 23.03%.

The market cap for IZM stock reached $26.72 million, with 10.33 million shares outstanding and 6.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 139.54K shares, IZM reached a trading volume of 3999464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ICZOOM Group Inc. [IZM]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ICZOOM Group Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for IZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for IZM in the course of the last twelve months was 267.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has IZM stock performed recently?

ICZOOM Group Inc. [IZM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.27.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.32 for ICZOOM Group Inc. [IZM]. The present Moving Average recorded at 2.79 for the last single week of trading.

ICZOOM Group Inc. [IZM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ICZOOM Group Inc. [IZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.21 and a Gross Margin at +2.63. ICZOOM Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.88.

Return on Total Capital for IZM is now 14.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ICZOOM Group Inc. [IZM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.80. Additionally, IZM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.28.ICZOOM Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for ICZOOM Group Inc. [IZM]

4 institutional holders increased their position in ICZOOM Group Inc. [NASDAQ:IZM] by around 108,032 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,032 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IZM stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 108,032 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.