Herbalife Ltd. [HLF] Is Currently 6.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Herbalife Ltd. [NYSE: HLF] price surged by 6.70 percent to reach at $0.92. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Celebrating the 2023 HNF Global & Regional Humanitarians.

Since 2007, the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) has awarded global and regional humanitarian awards to five Herbalife Independent Distributors who embody the mission of our foundation. HNF is proud to have so many supporters who are dedicated to improving the lives of children and communities. Thank you for your commitment and generosity!

A sum of 2751344 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.32M shares. Herbalife Ltd. shares reached a high of $15.005 and dropped to a low of $14.12 until finishing in the latest session at $14.65.

The one-year HLF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.11. The average equity rating for HLF stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Herbalife Ltd. [HLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLF shares is $23.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Herbalife Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Herbalife Ltd. stock. On May 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HLF shares from 60 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Herbalife Ltd. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLF in the course of the last twelve months was 11.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

HLF Stock Performance Analysis:

Herbalife Ltd. [HLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.72. With this latest performance, HLF shares dropped by -0.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.65 for Herbalife Ltd. [HLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.10, while it was recorded at 14.11 for the last single week of trading, and 19.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Herbalife Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Herbalife Ltd. [HLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.30 and a Gross Margin at +75.86. Herbalife Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.17.

Return on Total Capital for HLF is now 32.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.52. Additionally, HLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 176.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 106.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Herbalife Ltd. [HLF] managed to generate an average of $31,812 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 64.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.87.Herbalife Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

HLF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Herbalife Ltd. go to -0.50%.

Herbalife Ltd. [HLF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,529 million, or 107.92% of HLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,785,306, which is approximately -2.148% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; ROUTE ONE INVESTMENT COMPANY, L.P., holding 10,845,794 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $158.89 million in HLF stocks shares; and WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, currently with $135.56 million in HLF stock with ownership of nearly -7.312% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Herbalife Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Herbalife Ltd. [NYSE:HLF] by around 11,935,142 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 6,855,191 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 85,585,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,376,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLF stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,838,285 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,198,948 shares during the same period.