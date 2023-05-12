Gray Television Inc. [GTN] stock Downgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $7

Gray Television Inc. [NYSE: GTN] surged by $0.39 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.415 during the day while it closed the day at $7.23. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 6:05 AM that GRAY ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.08 PER SHARE.

Gray Television Inc. stock has also gained 7.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GTN stock has declined by -37.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.33% and lost -35.39% year-on date.

The market cap for GTN stock reached $648.75 million, with 89.00 million shares outstanding and 75.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, GTN reached a trading volume of 2922873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gray Television Inc. [GTN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTN shares is $14.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Gray Television Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Gray Television Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on GTN stock. On March 30, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for GTN shares from 30 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gray Television Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTN in the course of the last twelve months was 1.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

GTN stock trade performance evaluation

Gray Television Inc. [GTN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.91. With this latest performance, GTN shares dropped by -10.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.97 for Gray Television Inc. [GTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.51, while it was recorded at 7.10 for the last single week of trading, and 12.85 for the last 200 days.

Gray Television Inc. [GTN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gray Television Inc. [GTN] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.09 and a Gross Margin at +29.87. Gray Television Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.38.

Return on Total Capital for GTN is now 10.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gray Television Inc. [GTN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 236.19. Additionally, GTN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 307.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gray Television Inc. [GTN] managed to generate an average of $50,883 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Gray Television Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gray Television Inc. [GTN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gray Television Inc. go to 36.90%.

Gray Television Inc. [GTN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $542 million, or 91.40% of GTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTN stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 6,625,573, which is approximately 0.613% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,779,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.79 million in GTN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $34.91 million in GTN stock with ownership of nearly 4.59% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gray Television Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Gray Television Inc. [NYSE:GTN] by around 7,006,779 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 8,812,861 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 59,145,397 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,965,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTN stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,487,159 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,565,865 shares during the same period.