GitLab Inc. [GTLB] fell -36.14% so far this year. What now?

GitLab Inc. [NASDAQ: GTLB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.22% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.40%. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that GitLab To Hold AI Fireside Chat with Sid Sijbrandij.

Over the last 12 months, GTLB stock dropped by -21.06%. The one-year GitLab Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.85. The average equity rating for GTLB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $4.26 billion, with 150.19 million shares outstanding and 88.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, GTLB stock reached a trading volume of 2484100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GitLab Inc. [GTLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTLB shares is $46.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for GitLab Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2023, representing the official price target for GitLab Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on GTLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GitLab Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.39.

GTLB Stock Performance Analysis:

GitLab Inc. [GTLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.40. With this latest performance, GTLB shares dropped by -14.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.45 for GitLab Inc. [GTLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.26, while it was recorded at 29.66 for the last single week of trading, and 46.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GitLab Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GitLab Inc. [GTLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.96 and a Gross Margin at +87.75. GitLab Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.61.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.13.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.GitLab Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

GTLB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GitLab Inc. go to 38.10%.

GitLab Inc. [GTLB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,468 million, or 84.70% of GTLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTLB stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 9,773,455, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 7,845,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $227.69 million in GTLB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $189.77 million in GTLB stock with ownership of nearly 40.655% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GitLab Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in GitLab Inc. [NASDAQ:GTLB] by around 18,688,326 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 7,105,877 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 59,260,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,054,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTLB stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,685,436 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 2,115,326 shares during the same period.