Genpact Limited [G] Is Currently -7.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Genpact Limited [NYSE: G] traded at a low on 05/11/23, posting a -7.54 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $36.06. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:02 PM that Genpact Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Total revenue of $1.09 billion, Up 2% (4% constant currency)1,2.

Data-Tech-AI services revenue of $485 million, Up 4% (6% constant currency)1,2.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3881571 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Genpact Limited stands at 4.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.42%.

The market cap for G stock reached $6.76 billion, with 183.37 million shares outstanding and 169.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 961.01K shares, G reached a trading volume of 3881571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genpact Limited [G]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for G shares is $51.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on G stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Genpact Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $57 to $51. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Genpact Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on G stock. On November 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for G shares from 48 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genpact Limited is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for G stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for G in the course of the last twelve months was 22.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has G stock performed recently?

Genpact Limited [G] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.36. With this latest performance, G shares dropped by -20.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for G stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.34 for Genpact Limited [G]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.33, while it was recorded at 38.76 for the last single week of trading, and 45.81 for the last 200 days.

Genpact Limited [G]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genpact Limited [G] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.86 and a Gross Margin at +34.32. Genpact Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.09.

Return on Total Capital for G is now 15.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genpact Limited [G] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.99. Additionally, G Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genpact Limited [G] managed to generate an average of $2,972 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Genpact Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Genpact Limited [G]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for G. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genpact Limited go to 9.40%.

Insider trade positions for Genpact Limited [G]

There are presently around $6,878 million, or 102.03% of G stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of G stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,741,780, which is approximately 2.652% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 15,869,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $618.92 million in G stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $604.77 million in G stock with ownership of nearly -2.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genpact Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 199 institutional holders increased their position in Genpact Limited [NYSE:G] by around 12,950,616 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 11,581,671 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 151,833,392 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,365,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. G stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,800,956 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,281,445 shares during the same period.