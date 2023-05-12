Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP] Is Currently 6.38 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Franklin Street Properties Corp. [AMEX: FSP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.38% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 32.74%. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Franklin Street Properties Corp. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (the “Company”, “FSP”, “we” or “our”) (NYSE American: FSP), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

George J. Carter, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented as follows:

Over the last 12 months, FSP stock dropped by -66.52%. The one-year Franklin Street Properties Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.0. The average equity rating for FSP stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $138.93 million, with 103.24 million shares outstanding and 92.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, FSP stock reached a trading volume of 4140134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSP shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Franklin Street Properties Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Franklin Street Properties Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Street Properties Corp. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

FSP Stock Performance Analysis:

Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.74. With this latest performance, FSP shares gained by 17.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.44 for Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5400, while it was recorded at 1.3760 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5651 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Franklin Street Properties Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.40 and a Gross Margin at +8.04. Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.67.

Return on Total Capital for FSP is now -0.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.75. Additionally, FSP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP] managed to generate an average of $39,071 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $134 million, or 84.90% of FSP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,567,349, which is approximately 0.47% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,916,819 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.38 million in FSP stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $10.91 million in FSP stock with ownership of nearly 5.91% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Franklin Street Properties Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. [AMEX:FSP] by around 14,444,781 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 10,369,227 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 64,506,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,320,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSP stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,075,431 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,819,239 shares during the same period.