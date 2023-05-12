Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] Stock trading around $24.52 per share: What’s Next?

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] closed the trading session at $24.52 on 05/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.24, while the highest price level was $24.94. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Franklin Templeton Canada Announces ETF Cash Distributions.

Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the May 2023 cash distributions for certain ETFs available to Canadian investors.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of May 18, 2023, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on May 26, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.05 percent and weekly performance of -2.31 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, BEN reached to a volume of 3873505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $24.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Franklin Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Franklin Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $25, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on BEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 16.96.

BEN stock trade performance evaluation

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.31. With this latest performance, BEN shares dropped by -7.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.38 for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.69, while it was recorded at 25.11 for the last single week of trading, and 26.70 for the last 200 days.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.73 and a Gross Margin at +72.74. Franklin Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.10.

Return on Total Capital for BEN is now 8.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.59. Additionally, BEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] managed to generate an average of $126,306 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources Inc. go to -3.94%.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,891 million, or 47.90% of BEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 37,331,169, which is approximately 6.936% of the company’s market cap and around 18.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,570,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $847.66 million in BEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $721.08 million in BEN stock with ownership of nearly -0.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Franklin Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE:BEN] by around 21,680,229 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 8,432,725 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 210,127,055 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,240,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEN stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,506,856 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 3,516,596 shares during the same period.