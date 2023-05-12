For Nutrien Ltd. [NTR], Analyst sees a drop to $90. What next?

Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE: NTR] loss -2.56% or -1.62 points to close at $61.74 with a heavy trading volume of 6835693 shares. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 7:44 PM that Nutrien Announces Results of 2023 Annual Meeting.

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 10, 2023 (the “Meeting”). A total of 386,934,221 common shares, representing 77.42% of common shares outstanding, were represented at the Meeting.

Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.

It opened the trading session at $59.50, the shares rose to $61.76 and dropped to $58.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NTR points out that the company has recorded -20.60% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 1.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, NTR reached to a volume of 6835693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTR shares is $92.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Nutrien Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Nutrien Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Raymond James analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on NTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutrien Ltd. is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for NTR stock

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.40. With this latest performance, NTR shares dropped by -14.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.89 for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.25, while it was recorded at 63.70 for the last single week of trading, and 79.54 for the last 200 days.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.35 and a Gross Margin at +38.61. Nutrien Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.22.

Return on Total Capital for NTR is now 27.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.20. Additionally, NTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] managed to generate an average of $403,733 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Nutrien Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]

There are presently around $20,462 million, or 71.97% of NTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTR stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 24,768,975, which is approximately -2.427% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 21,985,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in NTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.11 billion in NTR stock with ownership of nearly -1.501% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutrien Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 289 institutional holders increased their position in Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE:NTR] by around 24,378,377 shares. Additionally, 369 investors decreased positions by around 23,583,883 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 283,461,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 331,423,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTR stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,027,457 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 6,097,357 shares during the same period.