Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] stock Initiated by BTIG Research analyst, price target now $50

Fiverr International Ltd. [NYSE: FVRR] loss -1.92% on the last trading session, reaching $28.13 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 1:00 AM that Fiverr Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Strong Q1’23 performance. Our pivot towards enhancing the focus and efficiency of our business paid off, as revenue came in near the top end of our guidance and Adjusted EBITDA beat the top end of our guidance. We delivered our highest quarterly Adjusted EBITDA with double digit Adjusted EBITDA margin, even as Q1 seasonally marks the heaviest investment outlay across the entire year.

Fiverr maintains its position as #1 freelance brand. The semi-annual brand health check conducted by Ipsos shows that Fiverr continues to be the top freelance brand in both aided and unaided brand awareness. This incredible brand power has allowed us to moderate our performance marketing spend while driving stable active buyers and new buyer cohorts.

Fiverr International Ltd. represents 36.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.05 billion with the latest information. FVRR stock price has been found in the range of $27.34 to $32.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 668.01K shares, FVRR reached a trading volume of 2799412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FVRR shares is $50.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FVRR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Fiverr International Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Fiverr International Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on FVRR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiverr International Ltd. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for FVRR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for FVRR in the course of the last twelve months was 36.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

Trading performance analysis for FVRR stock

Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.59. With this latest performance, FVRR shares dropped by -19.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FVRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.55 for Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.15, while it was recorded at 28.08 for the last single week of trading, and 34.22 for the last 200 days.

Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.54 and a Gross Margin at +79.27. Fiverr International Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.19.

Return on Total Capital for FVRR is now -5.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 174.51. Additionally, FVRR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.19.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Fiverr International Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]

There are presently around $522 million, or 52.00% of FVRR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FVRR stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 2,823,756, which is approximately 2.948% of the company’s market cap and around 12.57% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,293,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.11 million in FVRR stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $30.93 million in FVRR stock with ownership of nearly -0.353% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiverr International Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Fiverr International Ltd. [NYSE:FVRR] by around 3,043,014 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 1,798,311 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 13,355,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,196,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FVRR stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 625,579 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 326,977 shares during the same period.