Five9 Inc. [FIVN] Stock trading around $53.28 per share: What’s Next?

Five9 Inc. [NASDAQ: FIVN] price plunged by -2.45 percent to reach at -$1.34. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation.

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent CX Platform, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences:.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SVB Moffett Nathanson Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, May 18th at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

A sum of 2624753 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.53M shares. Five9 Inc. shares reached a high of $54.51 and dropped to a low of $52.25 until finishing in the latest session at $53.28.

The one-year FIVN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.38. The average equity rating for FIVN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Five9 Inc. [FIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIVN shares is $83.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Five9 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Five9 Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Five9 Inc. is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIVN in the course of the last twelve months was 88.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.00.

FIVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Five9 Inc. [FIVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.70. With this latest performance, FIVN shares dropped by -23.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.10 for Five9 Inc. [FIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.62, while it was recorded at 55.17 for the last single week of trading, and 73.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Five9 Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Five9 Inc. [FIVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.30 and a Gross Margin at +51.66. Five9 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.15.

Return on Total Capital for FIVN is now -6.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Five9 Inc. [FIVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 255.05. Additionally, FIVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 251.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Five9 Inc. [FIVN] managed to generate an average of -$39,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Five9 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

FIVN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Five9 Inc. go to 21.44%.

Five9 Inc. [FIVN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,078 million, or 107.35% of FIVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,718,788, which is approximately 2.558% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,696,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $356.8 million in FIVN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $236.61 million in FIVN stock with ownership of nearly 16.334% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Five9 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Five9 Inc. [NASDAQ:FIVN] by around 18,831,091 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 16,304,970 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 41,410,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,546,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIVN stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,078,100 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 5,745,317 shares during the same period.