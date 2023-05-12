Exane BNP Paribas lifts ABB Ltd [ABB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ABB Ltd [NYSE: ABB] surged by $0.27 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $36.775 during the day while it closed the day at $36.73. The company report on April 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that ABB invests $170 million in the U.S.

Image: ABB New Berlin, WI rendering.

Image: Increased customer demand for electrification and automation products in the U.S.

ABB Ltd stock has also gained 2.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABB stock has inclined by 9.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.35% and gained 20.58% year-on date.

The market cap for ABB stock reached $72.00 billion, with 1.86 billion shares outstanding and 1.73 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, ABB reached a trading volume of 2935584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ABB Ltd [ABB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABB shares is $38.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for ABB Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for ABB Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ABB Ltd is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.55.

ABB stock trade performance evaluation

ABB Ltd [ABB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.83. With this latest performance, ABB shares gained by 6.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.02 for ABB Ltd [ABB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.37, while it was recorded at 36.38 for the last single week of trading, and 31.17 for the last 200 days.

ABB Ltd [ABB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ABB Ltd [ABB] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.38 and a Gross Margin at +33.32. ABB Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.53.

Return on Total Capital for ABB is now 17.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ABB Ltd [ABB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.91. Additionally, ABB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ABB Ltd [ABB] managed to generate an average of $22,882 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.ABB Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ABB Ltd [ABB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABB Ltd go to 14.60%.

ABB Ltd [ABB]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in ABB Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in ABB Ltd [NYSE:ABB] by around 4,198,965 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 7,944,055 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 87,742,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,885,966 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABB stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,451,400 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,195,162 shares during the same period.