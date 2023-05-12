Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV] stock Initiated by Craig Hallum analyst, price target now $6

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EVLV] traded at a high on 05/11/23, posting a 26.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.12. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Evolv Technology Reports Record First Quarter Financial Results.

– Company Raises Outlook for 2023 –.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7572033 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at 10.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.62%.

The market cap for EVLV stock reached $704.92 million, with 144.87 million shares outstanding and 105.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 751.61K shares, EVLV reached a trading volume of 7572033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVLV shares is $5.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVLV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $2, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on EVLV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

How has EVLV stock performed recently?

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.42. With this latest performance, EVLV shares gained by 65.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 173.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.74 for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.13, while it was recorded at 4.22 for the last single week of trading, and 2.90 for the last 200 days.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV] shares currently have an operating margin of -183.71 and a Gross Margin at +3.13. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.55.

Return on Total Capital for EVLV is now -36.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.95. Additionally, EVLV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.95.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Insider trade positions for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV]

There are presently around $330 million, or 51.80% of EVLV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVLV stocks are: GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 10,796,148, which is approximately -18.802% of the company’s market cap and around 16.40% of the total institutional ownership; DATA COLLECTIVE IV GP, LLC, holding 10,601,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.28 million in EVLV stocks shares; and GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $30.61 million in EVLV stock with ownership of nearly 28.469% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EVLV] by around 5,591,500 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 5,238,313 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 53,689,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,518,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVLV stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,288,897 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 430,844 shares during the same period.