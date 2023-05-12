DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV] Is Currently 6.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DV] gained 6.60% on the last trading session, reaching $29.73 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that DoubleVerify Launches Programmatic Pre-Bid Attention Optimization Segments To Maximize Campaign Performance.

DoubleVerify expands attention offering with new activation segments, providing brands with an end-to-end approach to performance measurement and campaign optimization.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, announced today the expansion of its performance solutions to include pre-bid attention optimization segments – enabling brands and agencies to maximize campaign performance at scale by identifying inventory characterized by high attention.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. represents 164.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.90 billion with the latest information. DV stock price has been found in the range of $28.47 to $30.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, DV reached a trading volume of 3118837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DV shares is $34.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2023, representing the official price target for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $29, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on DV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for DV in the course of the last twelve months was 89.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.50.

Trading performance analysis for DV stock

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.52. With this latest performance, DV shares dropped by -1.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.02 for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.37, while it was recorded at 27.75 for the last single week of trading, and 26.68 for the last 200 days.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.65 and a Gross Margin at +75.20. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.56.

Return on Total Capital for DV is now 7.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.55. Additionally, DV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV] managed to generate an average of $47,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. go to 30.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]

There are presently around $4,627 million, or 96.39% of DV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DV stocks are: PROVIDENCE EQUITY PARTNERS L.L.C. with ownership of 67,540,908, which is approximately -14.549% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,742,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $319.37 million in DV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $222.94 million in DV stock with ownership of nearly 24.904% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DV] by around 19,966,224 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 15,420,400 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 120,255,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,642,602 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DV stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,635,796 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,383,425 shares during the same period.