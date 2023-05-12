Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] is -4.72% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE: CPG] loss -1.16% or -0.08 points to close at $6.79 with a heavy trading volume of 3109914 shares. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM that Crescent Point Closes Strategic Montney Acquisition and Provides Update on the Impact of the Alberta Wildfires.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed its previously announced strategic and accretive acquisition of oil and liquids-rich Montney assets in Alberta for $1.7 billion in cash (the “Transaction” or “Acquisition”).

This Acquisition aligns with Crescent Point’s long-term strategy and enhances the Company’s portfolio by adding 600 high-return Montney locations, further extending its premium drilling inventory to 15 years. This Transaction was also immediately accretive to Crescent Point’s adjusted funds flow and excess cash flow per share by 20 percent, resulting in a higher return of capital profile for shareholders.

It opened the trading session at $6.76, the shares rose to $6.82 and dropped to $6.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CPG points out that the company has recorded -18.61% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -24.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.61M shares, CPG reached to a volume of 3109914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPG shares is $10.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Point Energy Corp. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPG in the course of the last twelve months was 2.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for CPG stock

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.19. With this latest performance, CPG shares dropped by -11.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.18 for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.03, while it was recorded at 6.93 for the last single week of trading, and 7.20 for the last 200 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.85 and a Gross Margin at +51.75. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.15.

Return on Total Capital for CPG is now 25.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.11. Additionally, CPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] managed to generate an average of $1,931,510 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. go to -5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]

There are presently around $1,350 million, or 38.97% of CPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPG stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 21,548,114, which is approximately -14.804% of the company’s market cap and around 0.45% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,582,655 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.39 million in CPG stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $85.95 million in CPG stock with ownership of nearly -0.754% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crescent Point Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE:CPG] by around 41,934,650 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 25,524,527 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 131,328,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,788,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPG stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,140,778 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,407,987 shares during the same period.