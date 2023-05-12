Cowen slashes price target on SunOpta Inc. [STKL] – find out why.

SunOpta Inc. [NASDAQ: STKL] plunged by -$0.4 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $8.15 during the day while it closed the day at $7.71. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM that SunOpta Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Plant-Based revenue grew 9.3% (excluding the divested Sunflower business).

Consolidated gross profit margin increased 80 basis points, or 320 basis points adjusted for start-up costs.

SunOpta Inc. stock has also loss -3.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STKL stock has inclined by 2.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.91% and lost -8.65% year-on date.

The market cap for STKL stock reached $874.55 million, with 107.94 million shares outstanding and 105.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 876.45K shares, STKL reached a trading volume of 2528819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SunOpta Inc. [STKL]:

Cowen have made an estimate for SunOpta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2021, representing the official price target for SunOpta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on STKL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunOpta Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for STKL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

STKL stock trade performance evaluation

SunOpta Inc. [STKL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.14. With this latest performance, STKL shares dropped by -8.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STKL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.75 for SunOpta Inc. [STKL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.97, while it was recorded at 7.98 for the last single week of trading, and 8.87 for the last 200 days.

SunOpta Inc. [STKL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunOpta Inc. [STKL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.26 and a Gross Margin at +12.66. SunOpta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.02.

Return on Total Capital for STKL is now 4.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SunOpta Inc. [STKL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.93. Additionally, STKL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SunOpta Inc. [STKL] managed to generate an average of -$6,551 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.SunOpta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SunOpta Inc. [STKL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STKL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SunOpta Inc. go to 30.00%.

SunOpta Inc. [STKL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $671 million, or 62.50% of STKL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STKL stocks are: OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 20,726,126, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,850,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.81 million in STKL stocks shares; and NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, currently with $36.11 million in STKL stock with ownership of nearly -6.701% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunOpta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in SunOpta Inc. [NASDAQ:STKL] by around 8,897,717 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 10,128,859 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 68,049,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,076,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STKL stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,836,241 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,089,088 shares during the same period.