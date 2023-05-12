CIBC slashes price target on Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] – find out why.

Equinox Gold Corp. [AMEX: EQX] closed the trading session at $5.24 on 05/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.18, while the highest price level was $5.57. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM that Equinox Gold Announces Results from Annual General Meeting.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 3, 2023) – Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) (“Equinox Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Equinox Gold shareholders approved all matters voted on at the annual general meeting held earlier today, including the election of management’s director nominees, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company’s independent auditor, and acceptance of the Company’s approach to executive compensation.

Ross Beaty, Chair of Equinox Gold’s Board of Directors, commented: “We appreciate shareholders’ ongoing support of Equinox Gold and our strategic vision of becoming the Premier Americas Gold Producer. Thank you to the shareholders who did their own due diligence and voted for Dr. Sally Eyre as one of our directors, despite withhold recommendations due to a perceived lack of gender diversity on our Board. Currently two of our eight directors are female, and the Company is actively recruiting for an additional female director who will bring new skills and insight to our Board.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 59.76 percent and weekly performance of -6.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 53.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, EQX reached to a volume of 3026411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQX shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Equinox Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Equinox Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinox Gold Corp. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36.

EQX stock trade performance evaluation

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.60. With this latest performance, EQX shares dropped by -7.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.69 for Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.90, while it was recorded at 5.61 for the last single week of trading, and 4.02 for the last 200 days.

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.09 and a Gross Margin at +6.81. Equinox Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.13.

Return on Total Capital for EQX is now 0.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.70. Additionally, EQX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.18.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Equinox Gold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $535 million, or 46.10% of EQX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQX stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 32,347,265, which is approximately 11.222% of the company’s market cap and around 8.49% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,902,531 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.65 million in EQX stocks shares; and SPROTT INC., currently with $37.39 million in EQX stock with ownership of nearly 22.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equinox Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Equinox Gold Corp. [AMEX:EQX] by around 14,032,211 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 9,719,100 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 78,409,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,160,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQX stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,727,070 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 718,366 shares during the same period.