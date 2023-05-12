CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] Is Currently -0.90 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.90% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.12%. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM that CF Industries Working with CHS Inc. on Production and Distribution of Low-Carbon Nitrogen Fertilizer.

CF Industries (NYSE: CF), one of the world’s largest producers of nitrogen fertilizer, is working with CHS Inc., the nation’s leading agribusiness cooperative, to accelerate quantifiable and certifiable agriculture and food system greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions through the production and distribution of low-carbon nitrogen fertilizer. This initiative was developed as part of the U.S.-UAE’s Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate) program that seeks to catalyze global innovation in climate-smart agriculture.

The manufacture of fertilizers, which are essential to crop yields, is a significant contributor to the lifecycle GHG footprint of global food production. For example, one study(1) estimated that nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing accounts for about 30% of the lifecycle GHG emissions associated with the production of a loaf of bread.

Over the last 12 months, CF stock dropped by -28.03%. The one-year CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.69. The average equity rating for CF stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.25 billion, with 196.20 million shares outstanding and 20.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, CF stock reached a trading volume of 4541098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $92.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2023, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $104 to $90, while HSBC Securities kept a Hold rating on CF stock. On February 13, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CF shares from 118 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 2.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

CF Stock Performance Analysis:

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.12. With this latest performance, CF shares dropped by -12.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.80 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.14, while it was recorded at 68.00 for the last single week of trading, and 91.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CF Industries Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.35 and a Gross Margin at +51.94. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.91.

Return on Total Capital for CF is now 53.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 44.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 81.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.85. Additionally, CF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] managed to generate an average of $1,239,259 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,748 million, or 97.00% of CF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,298,470, which is approximately 0.974% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,978,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in CF stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $815.85 million in CF stock with ownership of nearly 3.005% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 371 institutional holders increased their position in CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF] by around 16,769,682 shares. Additionally, 443 investors decreased positions by around 21,835,965 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 136,269,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,874,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CF stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,051,210 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 4,349,191 shares during the same period.