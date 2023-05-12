Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on SNDL Inc. [SNDL] – find out why.

SNDL Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] slipped around -0.18 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.63 at the close of the session, down -9.94%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 9:29 PM that SNDL to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 15, 2023.

SNDL Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) (“SNDL” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023, before market opens on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Following the release of its first quarter financial results, SNDL will host a conference call and webcast at 1 p.m. EDT (11 a.m. MDT) on May 15, 2023.

SNDL Inc. stock is now -22.01% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNDL Stock saw the intraday high of $1.90 and lowest of $1.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.86, which means current price is +26.36% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, SNDL reached a trading volume of 5235985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SNDL Inc. [SNDL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDL shares is $4.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for SNDL Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $0.60 to $0.70. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2022, representing the official price target for SNDL Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $0.40 to $0.65, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Sell rating on SNDL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SNDL Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

How has SNDL stock performed recently?

SNDL Inc. [SNDL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.24. With this latest performance, SNDL shares gained by 7.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.76 for SNDL Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5695, while it was recorded at 1.7300 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1938 for the last 200 days.

SNDL Inc. [SNDL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SNDL Inc. [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.42 and a Gross Margin at +14.14. SNDL Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.05.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.60.

SNDL Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Insider trade positions for SNDL Inc. [SNDL]

There are presently around $26 million, or 8.10% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 7,217,582, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.34% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 2,542,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.14 million in SNDL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.5 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly 22.572% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SNDL Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in SNDL Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 10,541,866 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 538,514 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 5,060,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,141,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,607,363 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 172,242 shares during the same period.