Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] Stock trading around $3.85 per share: What’s Next?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [NYSE: BKD] traded at a low on 05/11/23, posting a -4.94 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.85. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:16 PM that Brookdale Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) (“Brookdale” or the “Company”) announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2677895 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stands at 6.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.93%.

The market cap for BKD stock reached $711.75 million, with 202.37 million shares outstanding and 181.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, BKD reached a trading volume of 2677895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKD shares is $4.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKD stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $12, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on BKD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42.

How has BKD stock performed recently?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, BKD shares dropped by -7.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.71 for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.44, while it was recorded at 3.96 for the last single week of trading, and 3.74 for the last 200 days.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.76 and a Gross Margin at +9.05. Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.47.

Return on Total Capital for BKD is now -1.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 839.80. Additionally, BKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 794.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] managed to generate an average of -$6,623 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 52.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]

There are presently around $767 million, or 108.61% of BKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,454,297, which is approximately -7.47% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 18,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.3 million in BKD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $68.04 million in BKD stock with ownership of nearly 1.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [NYSE:BKD] by around 40,947,922 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 25,695,163 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 132,580,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,223,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKD stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,322,732 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 16,538,893 shares during the same period.