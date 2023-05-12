Blackstone Inc. [BX] is 12.25% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Blackstone Inc. [NYSE: BX] surged by $0.7 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $83.31 during the day while it closed the day at $83.28. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Ross B. Shuster to Join as CEO of Standalone Climate Technologies Business Following the Close of the Acquisition by Blackstone from Emerson.

Shuster Brings More Than 25 Years of Leadership Experience, Growing and Transforming Global, Sustainability-Focused BusinessesBlackstone Investment to Help Power Next Phase of Growth for the Standalone Climate Technologies Business’ Products, Which Play Key Role in Energy Efficient Heating and Cooling Solutions.

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced that, upon close of the previously announced transaction through which private equity funds managed by Blackstone (“Blackstone”) will acquire a majority stake in Emerson’s (NYSE: EMR) Climate Technologies business, Ross B. Shuster will become Chief Executive Officer of the new standalone business. The appointment follows an extensive global search process, including external and internal candidates. The close of the transaction remains on track for the first half of the 2023 calendar year.

Blackstone Inc. stock has also gained 3.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BX stock has declined by -9.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.40% and gained 12.25% year-on date.

The market cap for BX stock reached $100.14 billion, with 742.77 million shares outstanding and 700.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.06M shares, BX reached a trading volume of 3101215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blackstone Inc. [BX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $99.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $104 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Blackstone Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $88 to $95, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on BX stock. On December 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BX shares from 98 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc. is set at 2.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.74.

BX stock trade performance evaluation

Blackstone Inc. [BX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.18. With this latest performance, BX shares gained by 0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.41 for Blackstone Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.59, while it was recorded at 82.16 for the last single week of trading, and 89.42 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.15 and a Gross Margin at +98.77. Blackstone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.84.

Return on Total Capital for BX is now 11.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Inc. [BX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.82. Additionally, BX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blackstone Inc. [BX] managed to generate an average of $372,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blackstone Inc. [BX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc. go to 9.82%.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37,714 million, or 64.50% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,994,275, which is approximately 1.414% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,894,983 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.24 billion in BX stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.53 billion in BX stock with ownership of nearly 80.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackstone Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 796 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 45,534,268 shares. Additionally, 704 investors decreased positions by around 29,652,212 shares, while 223 investors held positions by with 377,668,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 452,854,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,808,505 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 5,407,346 shares during the same period.