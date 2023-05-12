BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] Is Currently 26.33 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ: BIOL] price surged by 26.33 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:21 PM that BIOLASE MAINTAINS MOMENTUM AND REPORTS NINTH CONSECUTIVE QUARTER OF YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH; REITERATES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE OF AT LEAST 25% REVENUE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY FOR FULL YEAR 2023.

Educational and Training Programs Introducing Broader Community of Dentists to Experience Industry-Leading Dental Lasers for the First Time.

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

A sum of 9226596 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.12M shares. BIOLASE Inc. shares reached a high of $0.3209 and dropped to a low of $0.171 until finishing in the latest session at $0.24.

The one-year BIOL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.81. The average equity rating for BIOL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIOL shares is $3.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for BIOLASE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Singular Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2017, representing the official price target for BIOLASE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2.50, while WallachBeth kept a Hold rating on BIOL stock. On November 12, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for BIOL shares from 3.50 to 2.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIOLASE Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

BIOL Stock Performance Analysis:

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.92. With this latest performance, BIOL shares dropped by -2.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.44 for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3093, while it was recorded at 0.2079 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5446 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BIOLASE Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.28 and a Gross Margin at +32.83. BIOLASE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -59.09.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -190.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.27.

BIOLASE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

BIOL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOLASE Inc. go to 20.00%.

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 20.70% of BIOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIOL stocks are: PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 2,723,481, which is approximately 5795.491% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 261,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50000.0 in BIOL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $24000.0 in BIOL stock with ownership of nearly -0.149% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BIOLASE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ:BIOL] by around 2,861,208 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 739,362 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 157,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,443,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIOL stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 106,644 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 716,549 shares during the same period.