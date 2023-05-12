Barclays slashes price target on US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] – find out why.

US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE: USFD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.01% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.77%. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 6:45 AM that US Foods Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings.

Drove Net Sales of $8.5 Billion, Up 9.5% from Q1 2022Increased Gross Profit 19% to $1.4 BillionReduced Net Leverage to 3.2x and Repurchased $34 Million of SharesGrew Adjusted EBITDA 40% to $337 Million and Expanded Adjusted EBITDA Margin by 80 bpsReaffirms Full Year Guidance.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), one of the largest foodservice distributors in the United States, today announced results for the first quarter fiscal year 2023.

Over the last 12 months, USFD stock rose by 10.49%. The one-year US Foods Holding Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.02. The average equity rating for USFD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.92 billion, with 224.00 million shares outstanding and 217.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, USFD stock reached a trading volume of 5098144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USFD shares is $46.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USFD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for US Foods Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for US Foods Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on USFD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for US Foods Holding Corp. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for USFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

USFD Stock Performance Analysis:

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.77. With this latest performance, USFD shares gained by 6.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.05 for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.13, while it was recorded at 38.58 for the last single week of trading, and 34.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into US Foods Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.06 and a Gross Margin at +16.13. US Foods Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.78.

Return on Total Capital for USFD is now 7.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.15. Additionally, USFD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] managed to generate an average of $9,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.69.US Foods Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

USFD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USFD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for US Foods Holding Corp. go to 19.72%.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,837 million, or 97.28% of USFD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USFD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 24,533,127, which is approximately -3.787% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,619,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $777.32 million in USFD stocks shares; and SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $750.12 million in USFD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in US Foods Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE:USFD] by around 20,360,108 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 16,675,255 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 186,008,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,044,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USFD stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,233,889 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,674,964 shares during the same period.