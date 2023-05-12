Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] fell -22.73% so far this year. What now?

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [NASDAQ: AWH] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.3166 during the day while it closed the day at $0.26. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Aspira Women’s Health® Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

First Quarter total product revenue of $2.3 million, an increase of 26% year-over-year.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

First Quarter OvaSuite volume of 6,259 units, an increase of 29% year-over-year.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. stock has also loss -14.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AWH stock has declined by -54.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.23% and lost -22.73% year-on date.

The market cap for AWH stock reached $31.39 million, with 124.56 million shares outstanding and 69.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 206.68K shares, AWH reached a trading volume of 2621073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AWH shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AWH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on AWH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AWH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

AWH stock trade performance evaluation

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.33. With this latest performance, AWH shares dropped by -31.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AWH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.32 for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3764, while it was recorded at 0.2944 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4570 for the last 200 days.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] shares currently have an operating margin of -399.72 and a Gross Margin at +52.77. Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -331.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -92.97.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 14.70% of AWH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AWH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,724,506, which is approximately 0.051% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 992,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in AWH stocks shares; and ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.19 million in AWH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [NASDAQ:AWH] by around 1,080,525 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 2,204,763 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 7,857,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,142,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AWH stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 327,439 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 453,173 shares during the same period.