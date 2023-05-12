Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] moved up 0.86: Why It’s Important

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FOLD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.86% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.43%. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Amicus Therapeutics Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Updates.

1Q23 Revenue Growth of 14% at CER to $86.3M.

On Track to Deliver Full-Year 2023 Galafold Revenue Growth of 12%-17% at CER.

Over the last 12 months, FOLD stock rose by 73.29%. The one-year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.61. The average equity rating for FOLD stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.23 billion, with 289.71 million shares outstanding and 251.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, FOLD stock reached a trading volume of 5193378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOLD shares is $15.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $16, while SVB Leerink kept a Outperform rating on FOLD stock. On November 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FOLD shares from 12 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

FOLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.43. With this latest performance, FOLD shares gained by 5.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.64 for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.55, while it was recorded at 11.96 for the last single week of trading, and 11.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.09 and a Gross Margin at +86.65. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -71.85.

Return on Total Capital for FOLD is now -30.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -109.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 367.44. Additionally, FOLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 360.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] managed to generate an average of -$488,777 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,452 million, or 105.77% of FOLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOLD stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 27,642,917, which is approximately 0.986% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 26,800,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $313.02 million in FOLD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $309.97 million in FOLD stock with ownership of nearly 2.579% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FOLD] by around 15,609,048 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 16,204,681 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 263,750,559 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,564,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOLD stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,996,177 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 6,675,832 shares during the same period.