Alcoa Corporation [AA] fell -22.30% so far this year. What now?

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.24% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.76%. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Alcoa and United Steelworkers Reach Tentative Agreement for U.S. aluminum smelters in Indiana and New York State.

Alcoa Corporation announced today that it has reached a tentative agreement with the United Steelworkers on a new three-year labor agreement for employees at two U.S. locations.

The union will now schedule a vote with its members to ratify the proposed contract, the result of extensive negotiations between the Company and the United Steelworkers.

Over the last 12 months, AA stock dropped by -36.73%. The one-year Alcoa Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.03. The average equity rating for AA stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.99 billion, with 178.00 million shares outstanding and 175.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.97M shares, AA stock reached a trading volume of 3264456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alcoa Corporation [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $49.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $65, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on AA stock. On January 19, 2023, analysts increased their price target for AA shares from 41 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 93.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

AA Stock Performance Analysis:

Alcoa Corporation [AA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.76. With this latest performance, AA shares dropped by -10.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.08 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.90, while it was recorded at 36.19 for the last single week of trading, and 45.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alcoa Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcoa Corporation [AA] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.30 and a Gross Margin at +15.15. Alcoa Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.96.

Return on Total Capital for AA is now 20.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alcoa Corporation [AA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.35. Additionally, AA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alcoa Corporation [AA] managed to generate an average of -$9,389 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

AA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alcoa Corporation go to 12.30%.

Alcoa Corporation [AA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,370 million, or 82.60% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,268,506, which is approximately -0.607% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,673,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $638.72 million in AA stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $372.21 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly 72.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alcoa Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 234 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 30,677,949 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 20,178,355 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 97,740,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,596,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,383,828 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 3,274,912 shares during the same period.