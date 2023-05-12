Aegon N.V. [AEG] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

Aegon N.V. [NYSE: AEG] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $4.35 with a heavy trading volume of 2626839 shares. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 8:14 AM that St. Louis Bar & Grill Now Delivering its World Famous Wings & More to Millions of Canadians’ Doorsteps with Uber Eats.

It opened the trading session at $4.34, the shares rose to $4.38 and dropped to $4.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AEG points out that the company has recorded -7.64% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, AEG reached to a volume of 2626839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aegon N.V. [AEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEG shares is $5.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Aegon N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Aegon N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aegon N.V. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEG in the course of the last twelve months was 2.95.

Trading performance analysis for AEG stock

Aegon N.V. [AEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.40. With this latest performance, AEG shares dropped by -2.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.89 for Aegon N.V. [AEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.48, while it was recorded at 4.38 for the last single week of trading, and 4.71 for the last 200 days.

Aegon N.V. [AEG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aegon N.V. [AEG] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.58. Aegon N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.66.

Return on Total Capital for AEG is now -5.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aegon N.V. [AEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.25. Additionally, AEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aegon N.V. [AEG] managed to generate an average of -$55,221 per employee.

Aegon N.V. [AEG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aegon N.V. go to -2.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aegon N.V. [AEG]

There are presently around $867 million, or 9.90% of AEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEG stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 126,111,395, which is approximately -2.109% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 18,915,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.28 million in AEG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $26.86 million in AEG stock with ownership of nearly -2.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aegon N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Aegon N.V. [NYSE:AEG] by around 8,115,043 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 7,716,320 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 183,481,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,312,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEG stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,532,538 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 506,591 shares during the same period.