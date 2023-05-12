ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] Is Currently 10.92 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] jumped around 0.39 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.96 at the close of the session, up 10.92%. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that ADMA Biologics Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

1Q2023 Total Revenues of $57 Million, a 96% Y-o-Y Increase.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

1Q2023 Net Loss of $6.8 Million, a 73% Y-o-Y Improvement.

ADMA Biologics Inc. stock is now 2.06% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADMA Stock saw the intraday high of $4.03 and lowest of $3.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.98, which means current price is +34.47% above from all time high which was touched on 05/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, ADMA reached a trading volume of 8948182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMA shares is $5.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for ADMA Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on ADMA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADMA Biologics Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

How has ADMA stock performed recently?

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.79. With this latest performance, ADMA shares gained by 26.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.67 for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.31, while it was recorded at 3.59 for the last single week of trading, and 3.10 for the last 200 days.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.69 and a Gross Margin at +22.42. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.10.

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Insider trade positions for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]

There are presently around $632 million, or 67.30% of ADMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,101,281, which is approximately 16.382% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 11,900,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.12 million in ADMA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $43.59 million in ADMA stock with ownership of nearly 16.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADMA Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA] by around 43,895,799 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 17,540,538 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 98,055,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,491,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMA stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,867,049 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 3,745,127 shares during the same period.