ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] Stock trading around $16.45 per share: What’s Next?

ACV Auctions Inc. [NASDAQ: ACVA] surged by $2.79 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $17.04 during the day while it closed the day at $16.45. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that ACV Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Delivered Record Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Ahead of GuidanceRaises 2023 Guidance.

First quarter revenue of $120 million, up 16% year over year.

ACV Auctions Inc. stock has also gained 22.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACVA stock has inclined by 67.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 135.67% and gained 100.37% year-on date.

The market cap for ACVA stock reached $2.55 billion, with 157.74 million shares outstanding and 125.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, ACVA reached a trading volume of 8113098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACVA shares is $14.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ACV Auctions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for ACV Auctions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Barrington Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on ACVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACV Auctions Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.70.

ACVA stock trade performance evaluation

ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.85. With this latest performance, ACVA shares gained by 35.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 135.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.17 for ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.65, while it was recorded at 14.12 for the last single week of trading, and 9.76 for the last 200 days.

ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.56 and a Gross Margin at +41.16. ACV Auctions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.24.

Return on Total Capital for ACVA is now -19.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.49. Additionally, ACVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] managed to generate an average of -$51,096 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.ACV Auctions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACV Auctions Inc. go to 0.80%.

ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,913 million, or 94.50% of ACVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACVA stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 18,139,809, which is approximately 6.288% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 11,884,854 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.51 million in ACVA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $178.59 million in ACVA stock with ownership of nearly 3.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ACV Auctions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in ACV Auctions Inc. [NASDAQ:ACVA] by around 11,919,364 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 9,941,568 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 94,447,139 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,308,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACVA stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,945,915 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,562,903 shares during the same period.