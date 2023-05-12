ACELYRIN INC. Common Stock [SLRN] Stock trading around $25.37 per share: What’s Next?

ACELYRIN INC. Common Stock [NASDAQ: SLRN] jumped around 0.45 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $25.37 at the close of the session, up 1.81%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM that ACELYRIN, INC. Announces Closing of Upsized Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

ACELYRIN, INC. (Nasdaq: SLRN), a late-stage clinical biopharma company focused on accelerating the development and delivery of transformative medicines in immunology, today announced the closing of its previously announced upsized initial public offering of 34,500,000 shares of common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase up to 4,500,000 additional shares, at a price to the public of $18.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to ACELYRIN from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by ACELYRIN, were $621.0 million. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 5, 2023 under the symbol “SLRN.”.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, TD Cowen and Piper Sandler acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, SLRN reached a trading volume of 3344423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

ACELYRIN INC. Common Stock [SLRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.68.