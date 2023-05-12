8×8 Inc. [NASDAQ: EGHT] slipped around -0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.22 at the close of the session, down -0.31%. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:41 PM that 8×8, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Fourth quarter service revenue increased 2% percent year-over-year to $177 million.

Fiscal Year 2023 service revenue increased 18% percent year-over-year to $710 million.

8×8 Inc. stock is now -25.46% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EGHT Stock saw the intraday high of $3.41 and lowest of $3.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.04, which means current price is +28.77% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, EGHT reached a trading volume of 2585231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EGHT shares is $5.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EGHT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for 8×8 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for 8×8 Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 8×8 Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for EGHT in the course of the last twelve months was 7.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has EGHT stock performed recently?

8×8 Inc. [EGHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.81. With this latest performance, EGHT shares dropped by -14.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.73 for 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.90, while it was recorded at 3.02 for the last single week of trading, and 4.38 for the last 200 days.

8×8 Inc. [EGHT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 8×8 Inc. [EGHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.64 and a Gross Margin at +60.71. 8×8 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.48.

Return on Total Capital for EGHT is now -22.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 8×8 Inc. [EGHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 294.71. Additionally, EGHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 286.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 8×8 Inc. [EGHT] managed to generate an average of -$79,144 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.8×8 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]

There are presently around $387 million, or 105.20% of EGHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGHT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,974,694, which is approximately 1.17% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,056,572 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.14 million in EGHT stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $46.14 million in EGHT stock with ownership of nearly 0.604% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 8×8 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in 8×8 Inc. [NASDAQ:EGHT] by around 17,013,300 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 17,079,861 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 86,194,224 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,287,385 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGHT stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,410,732 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,168,132 shares during the same period.