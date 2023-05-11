why UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.30

UWM Holdings Corporation [NYSE: UWMC] loss -18.01% on the last trading session, reaching $4.78 price per share at the time. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM that UWM Holdings Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

First Quarter Loan Origination Volume of $22.3 billion, including Purchase Volume of $19.2 billion.

UWM Holdings Corporation represents 1.60 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.52 billion with the latest information. UWMC stock price has been found in the range of $4.72 to $5.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, UWMC reached a trading volume of 5076855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UWMC shares is $4.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UWMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for UWM Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for UWM Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Underperform rating on UWMC stock. On August 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UWMC shares from 3.75 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UWM Holdings Corporation is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for UWMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for UWMC in the course of the last twelve months was 0.92.

Trading performance analysis for UWMC stock

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.15. With this latest performance, UWMC shares dropped by -8.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UWMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.83 for UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.11, while it was recorded at 5.61 for the last single week of trading, and 4.16 for the last 200 days.

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.30 and a Gross Margin at +85.56. UWM Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.00.

Return on Total Capital for UWMC is now 5.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6,812.39. Additionally, UWMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,078.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] managed to generate an average of $6,953 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

An analysis of insider ownership at UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]

There are presently around $223 million, or 32.50% of UWMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UWMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,528,147, which is approximately 1.921% of the company’s market cap and around 4.39% of the total institutional ownership; PLATINUM EQUITY, LLC, holding 4,894,101 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.53 million in UWMC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $27.21 million in UWMC stock with ownership of nearly 41.103% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UWM Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in UWM Holdings Corporation [NYSE:UWMC] by around 7,028,028 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 3,935,227 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 27,218,316 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,181,571 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UWMC stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,997,621 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,632,925 shares during the same period.